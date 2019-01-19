DR Congo court to rule on disputed poll, snubbing African Union

DR Congo's top court said it will give its verdict Saturday on the final election results which have been challenged both internationally and at home, spurning an appeal from the African Union to suspend the announcement.

The Constitutional Court is urgently hearing an appeal over the outcome of the December 30 vote to choose a successor to long-serving President Joseph Kabila, with runner-up Martin Fayulu claiming he was cheated of victory - an assertion repeated elsewhere.

"It (the ruling) will take place today at 3:00 pm (1400 GMT)," Constitutional Court spokesman Baudouin Mwehu told AFP.

Hundreds of supporters of opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi, the declared winner of the election, gathered outside the court holding placards saying "No to interference" and "Independent country" as riot police stood nearby.

On January 10, the electoral commission said Tshisekedi had provisionally won with 38.57 percent of the vote against Fayulu's 34.8 percent.