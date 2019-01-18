Mourners rally after Sudanese protester's funeral: witnesses

Hundreds of mourners launched a spontaneous anti-government demonstration Friday as they returned from the funeral of a protester killed in a rally a day earlier in Sudan's capital, witnesses said.

"We are not scared, we will not stop" the protesters shouted, as they took to the streets of Khartoum's eastern district of Buri, the hub of an anti-government rally late on Thursday.

Video footage showed men and women, many wearing masks, shouting slogans against the government as a thick plume of smoke - resulting from burning tyres and rubbish - billowed behind them.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, a group spearheading the anti-government rallies across Sudan, said that three people died in Thursday's protests in Khartoum.

Late on Thursday a doctors' committee linked to the SPA had said a child and doctor were killed during protests in the capital.