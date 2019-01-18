I.Coast's Gbagbo detained until at least February

Ivory Coast ex-strongman Laurent Gbagbo will stay behind bars until at least February despite his acquittal on charges of crimes against humanity by the International Criminal court, the tribunal said Friday.

Judges in the Hague cleared Gbagbo and his right-hand man Charles Ble Goude on Tuesday over a wave of violence after disputed elections in 2010. The crisis claimed around 3,000 lives.

But the 73-year-old's hopes of an emotional homecoming to Abidjan after seven years in jail have been dashed by a last-minute request by ICC prosecutors to keep him detained.

The prosecution said there was a "concrete risk" Gbagbo - the first national leader to stand trial at the ICC - would fail to return to the court if it later overturned Tuesday's decision to acquit them.