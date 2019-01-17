Sniffer dogs, bomb experts comb through Kenya attack site

Five gunmen with the Al-Qaeda-linked Somali militant group Al-Shabaab attacked the DusitD2 hotel and office complex on Tuesday afternoon.

Chilling CCTV footage showed one of the attackers lingering in front of the terrace of the Secret Garden restaurant before blowing himself up.

Four other attackers were shot dead by police during the operation to secure the hotel.

Al-Shabaab said it was acting to avenge the decision by US President Donald Trump to declare Jerusalem as Israel's capital, according to the SITE monitoring group.

Attacker planned to move out

Police say one of the attackers was Ali Salim Gichunge, who was also known as Farouk.

He was traced through his car, which was used at the attack, to his home in the Ruaka suburb where he lived with a woman in her twenties named Violet Kemunto Omwoyo.

"We are interrogating her to know more about the attack because she is not innocent," according to a detective who took part in the raid on their house.

He said police had uncovered a "huge hole dug in one of the rooms where guns were stored."

"Neighbours have told us the couple was planning to move out because they had even put up their items for sale through the community's social network."

The Standard newspaper said Omwoyo had written: "We are moving out of Nairobi this week" on her ad selling clothes and furniture.

Missing accounted for

Among the victims who died in the attack were two ethnic Somali Kenyans who worked on a project called the Somalia Stability Fund, a Kenyan football blogger and a policeman responding to the scene.