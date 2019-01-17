Momade elected as Mozambique's opposition leader

Mozambique's Renamo opposition party on Thursday elected Ossufo Momade as its leader ahead of a general election this year, replacing veteran rebel Afonso Dhlakama who died suddenly last May.

Momade had been acting leader of Renamo since the death of Dhlakama, who had led recent peace talks with the government.

Renamo, a political party that retains an armed wing, fought a 16-year civil war against the government until 1992, and clashes erupted again from 2013 to 2016.

Speaking to AFP, a party delegate said Momade had won with 410 votes at Renamo's national council compared to 238 for his main rival Elias Dhlakama, the former leader's brother.

Official results are expected later Thursday.