Ivory Coast's Gbagbo seeks immediate release from ICC

Defence lawyers sought Ivorian ex-president Laurent Gbagbo's immediate release by the International Criminal Court on Thursday following his acquittal over post-election violence.

The Hague-based court halted the freeing of 73-year-old Gbagbo, the first former head of state to face trial at the ICC, and his right-hand man Charles Ble Goude late Wednesday after a last-ditch application by prosecutors.

The prosecution argued that there was a "concrete risk" they could flee, and that they should stay behind bars while an appeal against Tuesday's decision to acquit the two men of crimes against humanity is heard.

A legal filing by defence lawyers on Thursday, a copy of which was seen by AFP, urged the court to "reject the demand by the prosecutor seeking to suspend the decision to immediately release Laurent Gbagbo".

Attorneys for Ble Goude, 47, made a similar bid.