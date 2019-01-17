Ghana journalist who exposed African football graft shot dead

Ghanaian police on Thursday opened an investigation after an undercover journalist who helped expose corruption in African football was shot dead.

"Our men are on the ground currently gathering information", said the director of the criminal investigations department, Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Dankwa

"Everyone connected to this murder will be invited for questioning," he told AFP.

Ahmed Husein Suale was part of a team led by award-winning journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas, whose probe led to the resignation of the head of the Ghana Football Association.

Dozens of football referees and officials in several countries were also banned, including Nigerian national team coach Salisu Yusuf, for receiving cash from undercover journalists posing as agents.

Husein was shot in the neck and the chest by unknown gunmen on his way home Wednesday night in the capital Accra, police said.

Confirming the incident, Anas tweeted: "Sad news, but we shall not be silenced. Rest in peace, Ahmed."