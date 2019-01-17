C.Africa troops recapture uranium mining town from rebels

Government troops supported by UN peacekeepers have recaptured a uranium mining town in southeast Central African Republic, more than two weeks after it was seized by rebels, an official said Thursday.

"The Central African army and MINUSCA have been in Bakouma since yesterday morning," Pierrette Benguere, prefect for the Mboumou region, told AFP.

The armed group which had taken over the town, the Popular Front for the Rebirth of Central Africa (FPRC), has left, she said.

The FPRC is one of the biggest militia groups that emerged from a mainly Muslim rebel movement called the Seleka.