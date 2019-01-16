Zimbabwe security forces 'used live ammunition to disperse protesters'

Zimbabwe security forces have been accused of killing at least five people and wounding 25 others during a crackdown on nationwide protests over a massive petrol price increase.

“Zimbabwe authorities have a duty to maintain security during protests, but they need to do that without using excessive force,” said Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

“Those responsible for using unlawful lethal force should be promptly investigated and held accountable.”

He said during the protests, locals burned a police station, barricaded roads with large rocks, and looted shops in Harare, Kadoma, and Bulawayo.

“Government security forces responded with live ammunition, rubber bullets, and teargas, which they fired at the protesters and into people’s homes. Zimbabwe’s State Security Minister announced on January 14 that more than 200 people had been arrested,” Mavhinga said.