Suspected anglophone separatists 'kidnap 30' in Cameroon

At least 30 people have been abducted by suspected separatists in a troubled English-speaking region of western Cameroon, local sources said on Wednesday.

"More than 30 people were kidnapped yesterday on the road between Buea and Kumba" in the Southwest Region, a source close to the authorities there said, confirming an account by a local NGO.

Since October 2017, the Southwest and neighbouring Northwest Region have been in the grip of an armed revolt by anglophones demanding independence from the majority French-speaking country.

The people were kidnapped after suspected separatists attacked buses plying the highway, one of the most dangerous roads in the country, one of the sources said.