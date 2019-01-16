Police detain leading Zimbabwe activist after protests

Leading Zimbabwean activist Evan Mawarire was detained by police on Wednesday when he was taken from his house in a widening crackdown after anti-government protests, AFP reporters witnessed.

The nationwide protests were triggered by the government announcing at the weekend that fuel would more than double in price as the country's economic crisis deepens.

Police had been at Mawarire's property for more than two hours before he was driven away in a truck.

"Armed police surrounded his residence this morning and he has been picked up. We don't know for what purpose," Teldah Mawarire, his sister, told AFP.

"I was directly in contact with him until he was taken and he could no longer be online. We are very concerned."