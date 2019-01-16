ICoast govt urges 'reconciliation' after Gbagbo acquittal

He said "further measures" would be taken to aid their families, without elaborating.

The ICC on Tuesday acquitted Gbagbo and co-defendant Charles Ble Goude, his former youth leader, on charges dating from the 2010-11 violence.

Around 3,000 people were killed in the crisis, which was sparked by rival claims of victory in presidential elections, and atrocities were allegedly committed by both sides.

Gbagbo has been in detention since 2011, when he was captured by Ouattara's troops, who were being aided by UN and French forces, and sent to The Hague.

In a majority decision by two judges to one, the ICC said on Tuesday that prosecutors "failed to satisfy the burden of proof to the requisite standard".