ICC prosecutors to appeal acquittal of Ivory Coast's Laurent Gbagbo

Prosecutors will appeal the International Criminal Court's shock acquittal of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo over post-election violence, according to a court document seen by AFP on Wednesday.

ICC judges cleared Gbagbo and his right-hand man Charles Ble Goude of charges of crimes against humanity on Tuesday.

They also ordered their release, but postponed it pending a fresh hearing on Wednesday where prosecutors would lay out objections.

The prosecution filed an "urgent request" saying that it "has determined that it intends to appeal... following the acquittals", the document said.

Prosecutors also said there were "exceptional reasons" to oppose Gbagbo's unconditional release, citing a "concrete risk" that he would not come back if its appeal was successful and the trial was to continue.