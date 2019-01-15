Security minister blames MDC for Zimbabwe protest chaos

It was the first public comment by a government official over the protests, which have plunged the country into fresh turmoil.

While the chaos ensued, President Emmerson Mnangagwa was away on a five-nation tour which began in Moscow, Russia. He is expected to meet on Tuesday with President Vladimir Putin.

Opposition parties, among them the National Patriotic Front (NPF), on Monday called on Mnangagwa to resign from office.

Jealousy Mawarire, the NPF spokesperson, said the demonstrations were not acts of terrorism, but were an expression of the general population’s concern over the state of the country’s politics.

“We hereby call on President Mnangagwa and his government to resign en masse and pave the way [for] a broad-based platform for different social groupings in the country. Including but not limited to political parties, civic organisations … to negotiate … a democratic transitional government tasked with returning the country to constitutionalism and prosperity,” he said.