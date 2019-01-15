National security under scrutiny at Nigeria vote

In Nigeria, where religious and ethnic identity often determines support for a candidate, Mudi Bawa might well have been expected to vote for Muhammadu Buhari in 2015.

Both are northern Muslims. But the fisherman had another reason to choose Buhari: the hope he could help him return to the home he had to flee when Boko Haram attacked.

"There was tremendous improvement in security when Buhari became president," said Bawa, from Baga, in the northeastern state of Borno.

"But unfortunately, in the last few months Boko Haram have resurfaced... The security situation has deteriorated," he told AFP.

Few but the hardest of hardline presidential supporters would disagree with Bawa's assessment, as the country once again prepares to go to the polls.

In opposition, Buhari benefited politically from the fall-out of the conflict, which saw the jihadists capture swathes of territory and declare a caliphate.