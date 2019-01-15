Explosion, gunfire at Nairobi hotel, office complex

A gunfight was underway following a blast at a hotel and office complex in a leafy Nairobi neighbourhood Tuesday afternoon, an AFP reporter and a witness said.

"There was a bomb, there is a lot of gunfire," whispered a man working in the offices in the Dusit Hotel compound, asking not to be named.

The blast was heard from AFP's offices some five kilometres (three miles) away and a reporter sent to the scene said the gunmen and security forces were exchanging gunfire.