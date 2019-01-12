Nigeria eyes graft charges against football officials

The head of a Nigerian presidential anti-corruption body has said charges will be brought against football officials for allegedly misappropriating public funds.

Okoi Obono-Obla disclosed that the body was in the process of finalising charges and that a "prima facie case" had been established.

"We will now file charges against them," said Obono-Obla, who is chairman of Muhammadu Buhari's Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property.

"They will be arraigned before a court of competent jurisdiction," he told Kiss FM Abuja radio in an interview on Friday, without identifying the individuals by name.

Obono-Obla has previously interviewed the head of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, and his two deputies, Seyi Akinwunmi and Shehu Dikko.