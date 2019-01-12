Africa

Kabila supporters win majority in DR Congo vote: AFP tally

By AFP - 12 January 2019 - 08:28
Outgoing President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Joseph Kabila.
Image: JOHN WESSELS / AFP

Parties supporting outgoing Democratic Republic of Congo president Joseph Kabila won a majority in the national assembly in long-delayed legislative elections, according to an AFP tally of results released early Saturday by the electoral commission.

Pro-Kabila parties had passed the 250-seat threshold required to secure a majority in the 500-seat assembly, according to the tally based on information from the Independent National Election Commission (CENI).

