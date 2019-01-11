Ivory Coast cocoa bean quality hit by dry weather, financing woes

Farmers say that banks which arrange financing for farmers and middlemen known as pisteurs, who purchase beans from farmers to sell to exporters, have pulled back on funding in the wake of the bankruptcy of the country's largest exporter.

That has left farmers unable to care for their plantations or combat the degradation of their beans.

"I have to put the fertilizer once a year and spray the field three to four times a year each quarter. But I can not do it because I have no money," said Etienne Koidja, a farmer in San Pedro, Ivory Coast.

"Pisteurs and exporters who were helping us also have no money because the banks did not finance."

Banks have reduced financing for smaller exporters in the wake of the collapse of SAF-Cacao in July. Ivorian banks have struggled to get paid for loans to exporters during the country's 2016/17 season, which was also marred by crisis.

With local exporters not able to send products abroad, ports are letting shipments of the commodity sit and therefore deteriorate further.

"Cocoa arriving at the ports and not being shipped out could end up becoming damaged because storage facilities in Ivory Coast are not that ideal for cocoa," a U.S. commodities broker said.