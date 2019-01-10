Mozambican journalist arrested in jihadist-hit region

Mozambique has arrested a respected journalist working in the northern region wracked by a jihadist insurgency, in a second such arrest in weeks, according to global media and rights watchdogs.

Amade Abubacar, a community radio journalist for the state-owned Radio e Televisao Comunitária Nacedje de Macomia in northern Cabo Delgado province, was seized by police at a bus stop at the weekend while conducting interviews and taking photographs of people fleeing from militant attacks.

He was being held at a military prison with no access to lawyers, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) and Amnesty International.

Macomia is one of the areas worst hit by the Islamist insurgency in northern Mozambique.

Jihadist fighters have terrorised remote communities in the gas-rich and Muslim-majority Cabo Delgado region for more than a year, staging brazen gun and knife attacks on civilians leaving over 100 dead and thousands fleeing their homes.