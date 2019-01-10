France says DR Congo runner-up is apparent winner

France on Thursday challenged the outcome of DR Congo's presidential election, saying the declared victory of opposition chief Felix Tshisekedi was "not consistent" with the results and that his rival Martin Fayulu appeared to have won.

In remarks made just hours after the provisional results were announced, Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Tshisekedi's opposition rival Fayulu, who was declared the runner up, should have been declared the winner.

"It really seems that the declared results ... are not consistent with the true results," he told France's CNews channel.

"On the face of it, Mr Fayulu was the leader coming out of these elections. "

He said DR Congo's powerful Catholic Church, which deployed more than 40,000 observers to monitor the elections, knew who had really won the vote with their observations suggesting a win for Fayulu.