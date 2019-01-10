DR Congo's Felix Tshisekedi: son, heir and president-elect

The son of DR Congo's veteran opposition leader, Felix Tshisekedi has taken the prize that eluded his late father - the presidency.

On Thursday he was named by election officials as the provisional winner of an historic election in the country.

He is the head of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), a party founded by his father Etienne who spent decades as the country's main opposition leader but died in February last year.

Known to his friends as "Fatshi", the portly 55-year-old is set to replace President Joseph Kabila, who has ruled the volatile, poverty-stricken nation with an iron fist since 2001.

But for a while, it looked like he wouldn't even to be on the ballot.

Pentecostal rivals

On November 11, Tshisekedi joined six other opposition leaders to rally behind a single unity candidate, Martin Fayulu, to take on Kabila's handpicked successor, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary.

But the deal drew a furious response from his supporters, prompting him and fellow opposition leader Vital Kamerhe to abandon the deal and run on a joint ticket, effectively weakening and splitting the opposition.

The pair had previously agreed that if they won, Kamerhe would become Tshisekedi's prime minister.