C. Africa army head came to Russia for training: minister

The defence minister of the Central African Republic said in an interview published Thursday that the chief-of-staff of the conflict-riven nation's army had been in Russia for training.

Russia's influence in CAR has been growing since 2017, when the UN-backed government there called for help to fight militias rampaging through the country.

Moscow has already supplied weapons, military officers, at least 170 military "trainers" and a security adviser to work with President Faustin-Archange Touadera.

"As of this month, 1,300 of our army's soldiers have been instructed and trained" at a Russian facility in CAR, minister Marie Noelle Koyara told Russia's RIA Novosti news agency.

"Our head of the general staff has himself been for training in Russia," she added, without providing further details.