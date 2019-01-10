Boko Haram threatens civilians in NE Nigeria: army

Boko Haram fighters have told civilians in northeast Nigeria to leave their homes, the army said on Thursday, as tensions mount in the long-running conflict.

Army spokesman Onyema Nwachukwu said there was "credible information" the jihadists had "infiltrated some villages" near the Borno state capital Maiduguri.

"They have clandestinely been going about threatening innocent residents, warning them to vacate their homes," he said in a statement.

A member of the civilian militia told AFP earlier this week that Boko Haram had warned people in Jakana village to leave by Wednesday as they were going to launch a major attack.

On Wednesday, the army stepped up stop and search operations on the main road heading west out of Maiduguri, on which Jakana lies.