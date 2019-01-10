AU urges 'peaceful' resolution of DR Congo vote dispute

The African Union called Thursday for any dispute over the Democratic Republic of Congo's election result to be resolved in a peaceful manner, and through dialogue.

"It is important that any disagreement over the proclaimed results, notably that they did not reflect voters' wishes, be resolved peacefully, by turning to the relevant laws and through political dialogue between the parties involved," read a statement from the office of AU chief Moussa Faki Mahamat.

Mahamat did not congratulate winning opposition candidate Felix Tshisekedi, whose surprise victory was quickly met with cries of fraud and accusations he had struck a deal with outgoing President Joseph Kabila, whose handpicked candidate came a distant third.