Eight civilians killed in incursion in east DR Congo: army

Forced out of Uganda, it operates in the border area in the DRC's North Kivu province, an area where other armed groups are also active.

It has been blamed for recruiting and using child soldiers, killing hundreds of civilians since 2014, as well as 15 Tanzanian peacekeepers who died in an attack in December 2017.

Elections in the Democratic Republic of Congo on December 30 were cancelled in Beni, officially because of insecurity and the ongoing Ebola epidemic in the region.

Police put the death toll at 10, after initially reporting eight.