Gabon foils coup attempt, with ailing president out of country

Gabon foiled an attempted coup on Monday, capturing the rebel chief and killing two of his men after a group of soldiers stormed a radio station to call for an uprising while the country's ailing president was abroad.

Renegade soldiers burst into RTG state radio broadcasting offices in the capital Libreville at dawn and urged the public to "rise up", in an appeal made as President Ali Bongo was in Morocco recovering from a stroke last year.

Three soldiers wearing the green beret of the elite Republican Guard, two of them carrying assault rifles, were visible on a video of the speech released on social media.

But security forces stormed the building soon afterwards, capturing the commander, killing two of his men and freeing radio technicians who were held hostage and forced to help the mutineers make their broadcast, the presidency said.

"The situation is under control," it said in a statement.

Shots were heard earlier around the state broadcasting headquarters in the centre of capital of the oil-rich West African nation, at about the same time as the message was read at 6:30 am (0530 GMT).

Security forces were deployed across the city and will remain there over the coming days, a government spokesman said.