Sudanese journalist detained for backing protests freed

A prominent Sudanese journalist who had been detained for expressing his support for anti-government protests has been freed, he told AFP on Saturday.

Faisal Mohamed Salih had been arrested on Thursday from his office by agents of the country's powerful National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

Salih, recipient of the 2013 Peter Mackler Award for ethical and courageous journalism, said security agents had taken him in for questioning over his views about the protests that erupted across Sudan on December 19.

"I told them that I supported the protesters as they were demonstrating peacefully, but I was not part of any group organising these protests," Salih said.

He said he had expressed his views on several regional and international television networks in recent weeks.