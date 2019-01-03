Zambia says mines have failed to show impact of higher taxes

Mining companies operating in Zambia have failed to show how higher taxes introduced this year will affect their profitability despite objecting to the new framework, a senior government official said on Thursday.

The country, Africa's second-largest copper producer, increased its sliding scale for royalties of 4 to 6 percent by 1.5 percentage points from Jan. 1 and introduced a new 10 percent tax when the price of copper exceeds $7,500 (R108 911.60) per tonne.

Zambia also plans to replace value-added tax with a sales tax by April to help bring down mounting public debt.

The Chamber of Mines said last month that as a result of the changes, more than 58 percent of Zambia's copper producers would be loss-making at current prices.