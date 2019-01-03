Two militants blow themselves up in clashes with Tunisian security forces- statement

Two militants blew themselves up on Thursday following an exchange of fire with Tunisian security forces in the city of Jilma, 250 km (156 miles) south of the capital Tunis, the interior ministry said.

The militants killed themselves after being encircled by security forces who stormed their hideout in the city, the ministry said in a statement.

After an uprising against autocratic leader Zine Abidine Ben Ali in 2011, Tunisia has been battlling militant groups operating in remote areas near the border with Algeria.