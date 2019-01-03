DR Congo election panel may delay provisional results

Democratic Republic of Congo's election commission may have to postpone publication of provisional results from the long-awaited presidential vote, the panel's chairman told AFP on Thursday.

"We are working around the clock. We are doing our best to publish the results on January 6. But if we can't, we can't," said Corneille Nangaa, head of the Independent National Election Commission (CENI).

DR Congo, which is sub-Saharan Africa's biggest country and one of its most unstable, has been buffeted by political turbulence for the past two years.

President Joseph Kabila, 47, should have stepped down at the end of 2016 when his constitutionally-limited two terms in office expired.

But he invoked a caretaker clause in the constitution to stay on, sparking protests which were ruthlessly crushed, leaving scores dead.

After repeated delays, the long-awaited presidential election to chose his successor was held on Sunday.

Tensions have however risen over the marathon counting process with opposition fears running high that the result will be rigged to favour Kabila's preferred successor Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary.