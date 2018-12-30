Botswana leader, predecessor feud persists after Trump remarks

A feud between Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi and his predecessor Ian Khama has erupted afresh after the ex-leader condemned US President Donald Trump as “arrogant and racist“.

Masisi, who was hand-picked by Khama, took power in April when Khama stepped aside after serving the maximum 10 years in office. But the two men have since fallen out in a public spat that threatens to undermine Botswana’s carefully-crafted reputation for stable government.

Masisi last month used his first state-of-the-nation address to openly attack his predecessor, saying the “transition from the previous administration has not been as smooth as expected“. Then, addressing villagers last week during a meeting in his capacity as a traditional chief in his rural home of Serowe, Khama described Trump as “arrogant and racist“.

The foreign ministry issued a statement on Saturday dissociating itself from the remarks. “These disparaging remarks... do not in any way represent the position of the government of Botswana,” said the ministry. It said Khama is entitled to his personal views, “but the ministry is concerned that the usage of the kgotla (traditional) meeting by the former president to castigate a president of another country may be misconstrued as espousing an official position of the government“.