Situation at Beit Bridge ‘manageable’, says home affairs

By Staff Reporter - 25 December 2018 - 09:12
Congestion at the Beit Bridge border post caused resulted in long queues and delays on Christmas Eve. File picture.
Image: KATHERINE MUICK/ SUNDAY TIMES

Long queues and hours-long delays at the Beit Bridge border post between SA and Zimbabwe have been brought to "manageable levels".

So said the department of home affairs on Monday evening. Queues for pedestrians and cars were brought under control, but it was “still taking some time to process trucks”

“Officials from South Africa and Zimbabwe continue to work together to expedite the processing of trucks,” said home affairs spokesman David Hlabane.

He added that there were “higher traveler traffic volumes across all the major border posts”.

“The department's senior managers will remain at Beit Bridge and other border posts to facilitate decision-making, which will enable travelers to transit quicker. The department anticipates that more travelers may still cross our borders today [Monday], as the Christmas Day approaches,” said Hlabane.

