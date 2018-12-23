Death toll from Somali bombing rises to 20

The death toll from a double car-bomb attack near the presidential palace in Somalia rose to 20 on Sunday, police said.

Police on Saturday had said seven people were killed following the two blasts in Mogadishu, which were claimed by the jihadist Shabaab group.

"The number of victims who were killed in the blasts increased to 20 and more than 40 others have been wounded," said a Somali police official, Ibrahim Mohamed.

He said the toll had risen after some of those wounded on Saturday died in hospital.

Both civilians and members from the security forces were among the casualties, the official said.

Somalia's London-based Universal TV said on Saturday that three of its staff were among the fatalities, naming one as Somali and British dual national Awil Dahir.