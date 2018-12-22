Burundi names Gitega as new capital

Burundi declared the small central city of Gitega the country's new political capital on Saturday, in line with a presidential promise made a decade ago.

A government spokesman named Gitega while also stating that the previous capital Bujumbura, on the north-eastern shore of Lake Tanganyika, would in future function solely as the country's economic centre.

The government "has just adopted an historic bill making Gitega the political capital and making Bujumbura the economic capital," tweeted Jean-Claude Karerwa Ndenzako, spokesman for President Pierre Nkurunziza.

"Cabinet meetings will henceforth be held in Gitega, where five ministries will also be established from the start of 2019," he added, notably the interior, education and agriculture ministries.

Parliament, dominated by the ruling party, must still approve the move.

Nkurunziza promised in 2007 the move would go ahead, citing Gitega's central position compared to Bujumbura, although the former's population is barely 30,000 to Bujumbura's 1.2 million.