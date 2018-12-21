Congo's Gomair says contact lost with cargo plane

The Congolese aviation firm Gomair lost contact with a cargo plane on Thursday evening as it was flying back to Kinshasa after delivering materials for the upcoming presidential election, a senior manager at the airline told Reuters.

It was not immediately clear how many people were on board. Air accidents are relatively frequent in Congo due to lax safety standards.

"We are still conducting research so we are not able to give precise details on whether the plane went lost or it has crashed," Gomair's financial director, Jean de Dieu Gato Karekezi, said by telephone on Friday.