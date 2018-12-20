Morocco arrests three suspects in hikers' murder: source

Moroccan authorities have arrested three fugitive suspects in the grisly murder of two Scandinavian hikers after an intensive manhunt, a source close to the investigation said on Thursday.

The arrests in the city of Marrakesh follow a first arrest on Monday, hours after the discovery of the two women's bodies in the High Atlas mountains.

The man already in custody is suspected of belonging to an Islamic extremist group.

Danish citizen Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, 24, and 28-year-old Maren Ueland from Norway were on a month-long holiday, Ueland's mother told Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

Their bodies were found on Monday, after they had pitched their tent at an isolated mountain site two hours walk from the tourist village of Imlil.

Investigators had on Wednesday night released profiles of the three fugitives.

All three come from Marrakesh, and one of them had "a court record linked to terrorist acts", police spokesman Boubker Sabik said.