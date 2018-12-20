Long despised, tattoos emerge from shadows in Tunisia

Once widespread in rural Tunisia, tattoos have long been considered vulgar and associated with convicts or the uneducated.

But now they are emerging from the shadows as young people like Ghada Atiaoui get inked and take up courses at the first tattoo school in the Arab world.

The 19-year-old, who also studies tourism and hospitality, says she was drawn to the training by a "passion" for tattooing, but not only that.

"It's an art and a profession of the future and it's a field where there aren't many women, which is a challenge for me," says Atiaoui.

Leaning over a piece of synthetic skin, she sketches out sophisticated geometric figures in Chinese ink before switching to a tattoo machine.

In her class, the eight other students, aged 19 to 31, also hope to graduate as professional tattoo artists. Currently, most tattooists in Tunisia work illegally without authorisation from the authorities, in a profession that has only emerged as such relatively recently.

"I'm enjoying myself with something I love," says Sami Essid, his arms proudly adorned with green motifs.

The 31-year-old physiotherapist hopes to open a tattoo service inside his clinic.

From passion to profession

The state-sanctioned tattoo school opened last month in the chic Tunis neighbourhood of La Marsa, the first of its kind in North Africa and the Arab world.

It was founded by Fawez Zahmoul, a renowned tattoo artist who fought for the authorisation and acceptance of the profession and also helped to establish a workers' union.

The former engineer entered the field in 2006, going abroad to learn "a passion that has become a profession", he says.