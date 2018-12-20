Eleven migrants found dead in boat off Spain: coastguard

Eleven migrants have been found dead in a boat in the sea off southern Spain along with 33 survivors, the Spanish coastguard said Thursday.

A coastguard spokeswoman told AFP that rescuers had taken the migrants, who came from sub-Saharan Africa, to the Spanish port of Almeria early Thursday.

She said rescue services had been searching for the boat for two days in the sea between Spain's southern Andalusia region and the north of Morocco.

"Eleven people were found dead on board and 33 alive" - four women and 29 men, she said.