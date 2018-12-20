'Breaking Bad' Nigeria? Fear of a new narco-state

In the early hours of a humid November morning, a 16-car convoy rolled into Obinugwu village in southeast Nigeria and stopped outside the iron gates of a non-descript house.

More than 50 drug enforcement officials crept through the compound and surrounded the methamphetamine lab hidden by overgrown jungle behind the property.

The bust happened just before daybreak. Dozens were arrested, including the suspected kingpin at his mansion in the nearby city of Owerri.

"It took one year of surveillance," a National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) officer, who was involved in the raid, told AFP. "They were all sleeping. We took them by surprise."

Inside the lab there was 78 kilograms (171 pounds) of meth - a drug as notorious for its exhilarating highs as its life-destroying, addictive lows.

But the haul, worth tens of thousands of dollars, was not for domestic consumption.

Instead, it was probably destined for South Africa and Asia, investigators said.

Drug trafficking is nothing new to Nigeria, which has long been a transit point for cocaine and heroin going to Europe and North America.

The difference is that now Nigerians are producing the drugs.

With vast quantities of chemicals entering the country, porous borders and corrupt law enforcement, Nigeria is an ideal place to produce the drug.

Since the country's first meth lab was discovered in 2011, authorities have found 14 more producing mass quantities of the stimulant, while seizures of the drug have jumped from 177 kilos in 2012 to 1,363 kilos in 2016.

"It (meth production) is on the increase, significantly on the increase. Meth today is a serious threat to Nigeria," said Sunday Zirangey, NDLEA Special Enforcement Team commander.