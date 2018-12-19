Ten killed in Ethiopian blast

Ten people were killed and one was injured when their minibus was struck by a roadside bomb in a troubled region of western Ethiopia, local television reported Wednesday.

The blast occurred on a highway near the border between the regions of Oromia and Benishangul Gumuz, the pro-government EBC channel reported, quoting regional security official Kemal Endris.

Dozens of people have died and nearly 100,000 have been displaced by violence in the border zone.