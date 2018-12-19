Fears tourists will stay away after hikers murdered in Morocco

The murders of two young Scandinavian women trekking in the High Atlas mountains in Morocco have shaken the region and fuelled fears that tourists will stay away.

The bodies of the two tourists were discovered on Monday at a campsite above the tourist village of Imlil, a well-known departure point for mountain hikes, where they had pitched their tent for the night.

The women were found with their throats cut, Moroccan authorities said on Tuesday as they announced the arrest of a suspect in the nearby city of Marrakesh.

Aware the murders could threaten the country's vital tourism industry, Morocco has brought in the central bureau of judicial investigation to lead the probe, which is being carried out in cooperation with the royal gendarmerie and authorities from national security.

As the investigation gets underway, many residents of Imlil have declined to talk to the media with some saying they had been told by the authorities not to speak to journalists.

"Our region is safe, those who have done this are not from here," said Mohamed, owner of a family-run hotel in his sixties.

His guest house sits at the edge of the paved road which leads to Imlil, a village of 10,000, before the tracks begin towards the snow-capped peaks.

'Cheerful and energetic'

The victims have been named as Louisa Vesterager Jespersen, a 24-year-old Danish student, and her Norwegian friend Maren Ueland, 28, who were on a month-long trip to Morocco.

They passed through Imlil before beginning their hike, a local restaurant owner said.

"They were cheerful and energetic. They told me that they intended to scale Toubkal," he said, referring to the highest peak in North Africa which stands at 4,167 metres (13,671 feet).

The restaurateur, who requested anonymity, said he had "suggested putting them in contact with a guide but they declined" the offer.

According to her Facebook page, Jespersen had studied in Norway to be a guide.

Her friend's mother, Irene Ueland, meanwhile told Norwegian broadcaster NRK that the pair were well prepared.