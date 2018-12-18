Person shot dead at anti-Kabila protest ahead of DR Congo vote

One person died at a protest on Tuesday against the arrival of the "pro-Kabila" candidate in a city in central DR Congo, five days ahead of elections that will see the country emerge from the 17-year presidency of Joseph Kabila.

The victim was a market woman who was shot in the head by soldiers after they opened fire on crowds in Tshikapa, a city in the restive central Kasai region, a local NGO said.

It comes after at least one other person was killed and more than 80 injured in weekend clashes in the city.

"The soldiers, who were supporting the police, opened fire to disperse the demonstrators. A woman who was selling embers at the Sokajik market was hit in the head," said the head of a Congolese NGO which was on site.