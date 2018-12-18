Nigerian soldier killed in latest Boko Haram attack

Boko Haram jihadists killed one soldier and injured another in an attack on a military base in Nigeria's northeast Borno state, the latest attack in the region, military sources said Tuesday.

Jihadists in four trucks fitted with anti-aircraft guns stormed the base in Mairari village close to the garrison town of Monguno on Monday briefly seizing it, said the sources who asked not to be identified.

One source said "soldiers were dislodged from the base and some military equipment damaged" in the attack.

"One soldier was killed, one wounded and others missing in action. Search ongoing to recover the missing ones," he added.

The base was recaptured after reinforcements arrived from Monguno, 10 kilometres away.