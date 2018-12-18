19 NGO workers killed in Uganda bus crash: police

At least 19 staff members of a non-governmental organisation died and six were injured Tuesday when the bus they were travelling in lost control and hurtled off a cliff in eastern Uganda, police said.

"19 people have been confirmed dead and six others critically injured when the bus went off the cliff and crashed in the valley," regional police spokesman, Rogers Taitika told AFP Tuesday.

He said the bus was carrying staff with an American NGO who were on their way to the Kapchorwa region for their annual party when it crashed near Sipi, some 300 kilometres (186 miles) east of Kampala.

"We are investigating the matter to establish what could have caused the accident," Taitika said.

"The dead were identified to be staff of the NGO based in Kiryandongo and Masindi districts (southern Uganda)."