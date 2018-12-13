Togo's government stands firm on election date

Togo's government has maintained parliamentary elections will take place later this month, despite an opposition boycott and deadly violence.

"The electoral process is irreversible and the ballot will be held on December 20, 2018," said the Minister of Civil Service Gilbert Bawara in an interview on Wednesday evening.

A coalition of 14 opposition parties has said it will not take part, citing irregularities in preparations and calling for an overhaul of the electoral commission.

It called for 10 days of protest in the run-up to the vote but the government banned the action on security grounds.

Bawara expressed regret at violence between opposition supporters and security forces on Saturday and Monday that officially left four dead. The opposition said six died.

But he denounced "certain political leaders" that openly "incite (the population) to attacks and attacks on police".

"No government can accept that a political party or group of parties seeks to block the country and create disorder and chaos," he added.

Togo has seen a wave of opposition protests since last year calling for a limit to the number of presidential terms and a two-round voting system.

The demonstrations have also called for the resignation of President Faure Gnassingbe, who has been in power since 2005, after taking over from his father, Gnassingbe Eyadema.

Gnassingbe senior ruled Togo for 38 years.