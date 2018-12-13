Africa

Nigeria files $1.1 bln London lawsuit against Shell, Eni over oil deal

By Reuters - 13 December 2018 - 15:24
Image: Alexandr Blinov /123rf

Lawyers for the Nigerian government said they had filed a $1.1 billion (R14.98billion) lawsuit against Royal Dutch Shell and Eni in a commercial court in London on Thursday in relation to a 2011 oilfield deal.

The OPL 245 oilfield is also at the heart of an ongoing corruption trial in Milan in which former and current Shell and Eni officials are on the bench.

Polluted water in hand, Nigerian king takes Shell to court in London

 King Emere Godwin Bebe Okpabi holds up a plastic bottle containing contaminated water from his community in Nigeria, proof of oil pollution that he ...
News
2 years ago

"It is alleged that purchase monies purportedly paid to the Federal Republic of Nigeria were in fact immediately paid through to a company controlled by Dan Etete, formerly the Nigerian minister of petroleum, and used for, amongst other things, bribes and kickbacks," the statement said. 

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Meet Minenhle Nxele, the man behind the scrap metal Madiba statue
Driver narrowly escapes attempted hijacking
X