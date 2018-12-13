Kenyan court convicts ex-police officer of murder in killing of detainee

A court in Kenya convicted an ex-senior police officer of murder on Thursday in the death of a suspect taken into custody in 2013, in what rights groups welcomed as a further step toward curbing years of police brutality.

Activists long accused police in the East African country of using excessive force with little risk of being charged or convicted.

A police oversight authority set up in 2011 ended virtual police impunity and fostered prosecutions for abuses.

Former senior police officer Nahashon Mutua was found guilty of the murder of Martin Koome, who was found dead in a cell at a Nairobi police station where Mutua was in charge.