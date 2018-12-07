Top Kenyan officials arrested over 'spilled' petrol

The director of the Kenya Pipeline Company and four others have been arrested after millions of litres of petrol went missing in dubious circumstances, police said Friday.

In October, 10 leading fuel marketers demanded an independent audit of KPC's stock, suspecting up to 20 million litres had gone missing, with much of it falsely declared as "spillage", and believed to have been stolen.

"We have five KPC officers including (managing director Joe) Sang in custody and we are processing them for their appearance in court," said a senior detective involved in the arrest, who asked not to be named.

He said the official charges would be announced later.

The petroleum ministry confirmed the "arrest of the top management" in a statement, naming an interim managing director on Friday.

The government-owned KPC is tasked with overseeing the transport of imported fuel from coastal Mombasa to the rest of the country.

In an audit report before the senate energy committee, company officials said 7.2 million litres of fuel had been lost to spillage, while another 4.4 million litres had been stolen.