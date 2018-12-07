Mozambique lawyers sue US gas giant over land deal

Lawyers in Mozambique are suing US fossil fuel giant Anadarko to block its planned $20 billion (R272.30 billion) gas project, arguing the land was illegally taken from locals, according to a statement published Friday.

Anadarko is one of the global companies investing billions of dollars to exploit major gas reserves discovered off Mozambique's northeastern coast and the lawsuit could further delay operations already frustrated by jihadist attacks.

"As part of a legal monitoring project on land rights... we requested the Administrative Court annul the right to use land on an area of 6,475 hectares," the Mozambique Bar Association said in statement posted on its website.